MLK Day celebrations in Michiana

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jan 15, 2017 9:59 PM EST

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day on January 16th, groups all across Michiana are hosting events celebrating the holiday. 

Listed below is a schedule of events open to the public: 

MLK Day Breakfast with Joe Donnelly, Century Center, 7:30am

MLK Celebration, SJ Hospital, 11am - 11:45am

MLK Breakfast, 7:45am - 9:30am, Lake Michigan College

Free admission at museums, South Bend 

Movie ticket deals, Celebration! Cinema, Benton Harbor 

MLK Jr. Celebration, South Bend Heritage Center, 7:30am - 9pm 

