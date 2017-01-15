MLK Day celebrations in Michiana

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day on January 16th, groups all across Michiana are hosting events celebrating the holiday.

Listed below is a schedule of events open to the public:

MLK Day Breakfast with Joe Donnelly, Century Center, 7:30am

MLK Celebration, SJ Hospital, 11am - 11:45am

MLK Breakfast, 7:45am - 9:30am, Lake Michigan College

Free admission at museums, South Bend

Movie ticket deals, Celebration! Cinema, Benton Harbor

MLK Jr. Celebration, South Bend Heritage Center, 7:30am - 9pm