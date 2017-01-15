MLK Day celebrations in Michiana
Posted: Jan 15, 2017 9:59 PM EST
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day on January 16th, groups all across Michiana are hosting events celebrating the holiday.
Listed below is a schedule of events open to the public:
MLK Day Breakfast with Joe Donnelly, Century Center, 7:30am
MLK Celebration, SJ Hospital, 11am - 11:45am
MLK Breakfast, 7:45am - 9:30am, Lake Michigan College
Free admission at museums, South Bend
Movie ticket deals, Celebration! Cinema, Benton Harbor
MLK Jr. Celebration, South Bend Heritage Center, 7:30am - 9pm