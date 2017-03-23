MNC Radiothon raises money to keep teens in school
Posted: Mar 23, 2017 9:35 PM EST
Statistics show that every year seven thousand students drop out of school, but some local groups are working to fight that stat.
Radio station 95.3 MNC is hosting their 5 Star Radiothon Thursday and Friday, to raise money for the 5 Star after school program that works to keep kids in school.
The program aims to teach students give core values:respect, responsibility, integrity, sacrifice and courage.
The radiothon started Thursday, but runs through Friday night.
Organization leaders say it takes just $18 a month to support a student in the program.