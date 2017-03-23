MNC Radiothon raises money to keep teens in school

Statistics show that every year seven thousand students drop out of school, but some local groups are working to fight that stat.

Radio station 95.3 MNC is hosting their 5 Star Radiothon Thursday and Friday, to raise money for the 5 Star after school program that works to keep kids in school.

The program aims to teach students give core values:respect, responsibility, integrity, sacrifice and courage.

The radiothon started Thursday, but runs through Friday night.

Organization leaders say it takes just $18 a month to support a student in the program.