MNC Radiothon raises money to keep teens in school

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Mar 23, 2017 9:35 PM EST

Statistics show that every year seven thousand students drop out of school, but some local groups are working to fight that stat. 

Radio station 95.3 MNC is hosting their 5 Star Radiothon Thursday and Friday, to raise money for the 5 Star after school program that works to keep kids in school. 

The program aims to teach students give core values:respect, responsibility, integrity, sacrifice and courage. 

The radiothon started Thursday, but runs through Friday night. 

Organization leaders say it takes just $18 a month to support a student in the program. 

