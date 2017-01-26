More meth arrests made in Cass County
Posted: Jan 26, 2017 6:28 PM EST
Two individuals were arrested on methamphetamine charges Wednesday, according to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team.
County detectives assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections during a home visit in the 67000 block of M-62 in Jefferson Township.
Detectives say during the visit, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.
Authorities arrested a 34-year-old man from Edwardsburg and 34-year-old woman from Goshen.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house while the woman was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and delivery of meth.
Officials have not released any names associated with this case.