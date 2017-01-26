Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

More meth arrests made in Cass County

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Jan 26, 2017 6:28 PM EST

Two individuals were arrested on methamphetamine charges Wednesday, according to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team. 

County detectives assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections during a home visit in the 67000 block of M-62 in Jefferson Township. 

Detectives say during the visit, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.

Authorities arrested a 34-year-old man from Edwardsburg and 34-year-old woman from Goshen. 

The man was arrested and charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house while the woman was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and delivery of meth. 

Officials have not released any names associated with this case. 

Share this article:

Read More

Little Free Library vandalized and fixed for fifth time
Tiny Team of South Bend rappers spread positive message
Venezuela's attorney general: 'This is the end of freedom of expression'
Opioid commission tells Trump to declare state of emergency
Sign up for our newsletter!