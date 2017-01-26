More meth arrests made in Cass County

Two individuals were arrested on methamphetamine charges Wednesday, according to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team.

County detectives assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections during a home visit in the 67000 block of M-62 in Jefferson Township.

Detectives say during the visit, meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.

Authorities arrested a 34-year-old man from Edwardsburg and 34-year-old woman from Goshen.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house while the woman was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and delivery of meth.

Officials have not released any names associated with this case.