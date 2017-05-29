More than 100 events planned for Best. Week. Ever.

More than 100 events have been planned to complete this month’s Best. Week. Ever in South Bend and the Memorial Day Parade is the first event to help kick it off. The parade begins at Lombardy Street and ends at Olive Street traveling along Ford Street. ABC 57 News spoke with the parade coordinator who says there were more than 101 entries for that parade at last check and an expected 4,000 to 5,000 people to show up and watch from their front door steps and sidewalks.

Other events happening for Best Week Ever include a Sub 1k walk and run, a Studebaker ride-along, a Cubs game, several live music events, public picnics and more. For the full schedule of events happening through Sunday, click here.