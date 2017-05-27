More than 200 flags fly in Elkhart to honor lost loved ones

You might notice 200 flags flying in Central Park in the heart of Downtown Elkhart.

Those flags are meant to honor lost loved ones on this Memorial Weekend.

‘Flags from the Heart’ was started ten years ago by Brian Thomas and his wife as a fundraiser for the Elkhart Lions Club.

Thomas says it started out as a small group of friends and has grown to where they've had up to 240 flags.

“The quiet solitude of watching the flags fly in the wind. And having people come by and ask where their flag is and going out to visit it. It’s just a way to honor a person place or thing over the course of Memorial Day,” said Thomas.

But for Thomas, this year has a little more meaning.

“It’s gratifying to me. This one’s kind of bittersweet; I lost my wife to cancer in November. This particular one has been bittersweet. So I guess that's what it means to me this year,” he added.

Anyone can buy a flag for $25 and it'll fly at Central Park all weekend.

The flags will fly all weekend until Tuesday.