More with Kyle Hendricks: Baseball mixed in with David Ross DWTS critique

Kyle Hendricks does not get stumped by many things in his life. The Dartmouth grad and current pitcher for the Chicago Cubs is nicknamed "The Professor" for good reason.

Former Cubs catcher David Ross is currently performing on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and of course this has caught the attention of his teammates, and has surprised even guys like Hendricks.

"Actually, he surprised me, his first one he nailed it! And yesterday I watched it with Beeler, I was not expecting some of those moves out of him, we've seen a lot of him from the clubhouse, you know we've seen a lot, but still not to that level so honestly very impressed just to put himself out there to do that. It's nothing I could ever do, so you got to give him props for that and he's really impressed me," Hendricks said.

The interview did get serious. I asked Hendricks about if he would've ever imagined when he got called up two and half years ago, that everything that's happened since then would happen.

"Never, and I think that was the message to the young guys, you never know what's going to come in the future, you never know what to expect and that's why you need to put yourself in the best position you can every single day you know, you know we come in every single day, you got to get your work in. Hard work is going to set you up for everything you need so yeah none of it was expected, but you know all for the best and you have to keep moving and hopefully there's more unexpected," Hendricks said.

The Cubs open their season Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hendricks, the reigning ERA king, will make his season debut Saturday April 8th against Milwaukee.