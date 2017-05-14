Mother speaks out after son shot in Elkhart

This Mother’s Day, one Michiana mom is just thankful her son is alive.

Saturday, ABC 57 first told you about a wild drive by shooting in Elkhart that ended with a police chase and ultimately a near fatal crash in Michigan.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his leg and now his mother is speaking out.

Debbie Akey says Saturday was not the first time her son’s shooter has pulled out a gun on him.

She says he was in a similar situation last month, but on Saturday the consequences were much more significant.

“A friend of my sons called me to let me know my son had been in shooting incident and he was at the hospital,” said Akey.

Akey won’t disclose her son’s name but says he’s out of the hospital tonight with a bullet still in his leg.

“I don’t know why anybody would want to kill anybody,” said Akey.

“I’m not sure how they came into contact with each other driving down the road ends up behind my son blows the back window out with a shotgun I guess, traps him in a driveways empties his pistol in the driver’s side,” said Akey.

Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, Akey’s son was involved in a drive by shooting on County Road 7 in Elkhart.

“I was in awe, I can’t believe I just kept thinking he could have died,” said Akey.

The suspect, the driver of a red Ford Mustang, fired shots at her son’s dodge charger several times.

One of the rounds eventually struck him in his left leg.

“Bullet through the thigh, bullet still in,” said Akey.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, the Ford Mustang, pursued by Bristol Police, fled northbound into Michigan.

Its final destination was South River Road and US 12.

A helicopter landed at the scene to transport the driver to Memorial Hospital in South Bend after he suffered life threatening injuries stemming from a crash with another vehicle.

“I just want to see justice done that this guy goes to jail if he makes it,” said Akey.

Akey believes all of this has to do with an ex-girlfriend.

She says her son came to pick up his stuff about a month ago and the same shooter from yesterday pulled out a gun on him.