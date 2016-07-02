Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Motorcycle collides with Indiana State Police patrol car, leaves one dead

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jul 2, 2016 9:30 AM EST
PORTAGE, Ind. -

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash on July 1st, 2016 that left a motorcyclist dead.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the 23 mile marker, just west of the Portage Toll Plaza.

The motorcyclist struck the passenger side of a white 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Indiana State Police patrol car. The patrol car was being driven by Trooper Jathan Rose.

Trooper Rose was making a U-Turn when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of his patrol car.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

After the crash, Trooper Rose exited his vehicle and began performing CPR and continued until he was relieved by Sergeant Jordan Steptoe.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 9:39 p.m. and transported the motorcyclist to Portage Community Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Indiana State Police are waiting to notify family before releasing the identity of the motorcyclist.

Upon investigation, police found that the motorcyclist's driver's license was suspended and the vehicle was not registered.

Share this article:

Read More

ISP asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman
US notifies UN of intent to pull out of climate deal
UN aims more sanctions at North Korea
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore hopes for homicide-free weekend
Sign up for our newsletter!