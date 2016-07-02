Motorcycle collides with Indiana State Police patrol car, leaves one dead

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash on July 1st, 2016 that left a motorcyclist dead.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the 23 mile marker, just west of the Portage Toll Plaza.

The motorcyclist struck the passenger side of a white 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Indiana State Police patrol car. The patrol car was being driven by Trooper Jathan Rose.

Trooper Rose was making a U-Turn when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of his patrol car.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

After the crash, Trooper Rose exited his vehicle and began performing CPR and continued until he was relieved by Sergeant Jordan Steptoe.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 9:39 p.m. and transported the motorcyclist to Portage Community Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Indiana State Police are waiting to notify family before releasing the identity of the motorcyclist.

Upon investigation, police found that the motorcyclist's driver's license was suspended and the vehicle was not registered.