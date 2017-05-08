Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Motorcycle driver dies after striking deer on M86

Posted: May 8, 2017 1:22 PM EST
COLON, Mich. -

A motorcyclist died and his passenger was injured after their motorcycle struck a deer on M86 Saturday evening.

Michigan State Police were called to M86 near M66 at 8:20 p.m. Saturday to respond to a motorcycle crash.

Police said the motorcycle struck a deer that crossed M86.

The driver, Larry Duwayne Smith was taken by Air Care to Borgess Hospital where he was pronounced deceased several hours later.

His passenger, Aubrey Lynn Smith, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. 

