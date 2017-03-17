Moves to take place for a couple of Benton Harbor organizations

A big move is taking place for two community staples in Benton Harbor.

The Cornerstone Alliance will be moving out of the building it’s called home for 30 years on West Wall Street to allow Mosaic to move in.

Mosaic’s Jobs for Life program, resale store, and headquarters will be moving in after spending months searching for a permanent location.

Café Mosaic will also be moving but just down the road to this new location on Main Street.

Cornerstone President Rob Cleveland says this move is about more than just a real estate transaction.

“For us to have a fully functional vibrant community, the non-profits in the area really need to be lockstep in the areas where we overlap. And I think this is the perfect example of that,” said Cleveland.

The Cornerstone Alliance will be moving to a building on Main Street.

The transition will begin in May and will hopefully be completed by August.