MSP investigating hit and run in Cass County
Posted: Jan 19, 2017 12:43 AM EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2017 11:45 PM EST
Michigan State Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that caused serious injuries.
Troopers say Cass County deputies responded the crash on Huntly Road north of Yankee Street where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The side mirror from the vehicle was found at the scene, but troopers could not provide a further description of the vehicle.
According to troopers, the pedestrian is expected to survive.
If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact MSP at 269-683-4411.