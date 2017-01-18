MSP investigating hit and run in Cass County

Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Jan 19, 2017 12:43 AM EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2017 11:45 PM EST

Michigan State Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that caused serious injuries. 

Troopers say Cass County deputies responded the crash on Huntly Road north of Yankee Street where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. 

The side mirror from the vehicle was found at the scene, but troopers could not provide a further description of the vehicle. 

According to troopers, the pedestrian is expected to survive. 

If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact MSP at 269-683-4411.

