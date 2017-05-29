MSP investigating home invasion robbery

Michigan State Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened in Mendon Township Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 23000 block of Michigan Avenue around 7 p.m. to investigate the robbery.

The victim told police two white males approached his door and asked to come inside to use the phone.

He denied them entry and closed the door.

The men then forced their way into the home and stole several firearms, police said.

The first suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5'9" tall with a medium build and short brown hair, approximately 30 years old and may have a tattoo near his left eye.

The second suspect is a white male, middle aged, approximately 6'2" tall.

They were driving a small dark colored sedan.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.