MSP releases name of pedestrian killed on US12

Michigan State Police have released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on US12 Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Berrien County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving a pedestrian on US12 at the west end of the Galien Village limits.

Police said 50-year-old Gracie Harper was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of US12 when a westbound vehicle struck her.

Police said the driver could not see her because of the dark, unlit road.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Harper was killed in the crash.