Muffet McGraw nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Notre Dame Head Women's Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw has been listed as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2017.

A list of finalists will be announced on February 18 at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

The list of enshrines will be announced on April 3 at the men's basketball Final Four in Glendale Arizona.

Over her 30-year coaching career, McGraw is 831-265 (.758), making her the sixth-winningest active coach nationally and the 10th-winningest all-time at the Division I level.

She is already enshrined in the Woman's Basketball Hall of Fame.

She is the 2017 recipient of the Wooden Awards' Legends of Coaching Award. She is the third female and fourth women's coach to be recognized with the honor.

The University of Notre Dame included other career highlights in the press release announcing her nomination:

She is one of five coaches (men's or women's) in Division I history with 800 wins, seven Final Fours and five NCAA title game appearances, joining the elite company of Summitt, Auriemma, Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski and the late North Carolina men's coach Dean Smith, all of whom are enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

McGraw is the only coach to be named the consensus national coach of the year three times, sweeping the Associated Press, Women's Basketball Coaches Association, Naismith Award and United States Basketball Writers Association honors in 2001, 2013 and 2014.

Only four coaches have ever competed in the national championship game five times and McGraw is joined in this lofty regard by Hall of Famers Summitt, Auriemma and Louisiana Tech's Leon Barmore. The Irish reached the sport's final game in 2001, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Her decades of consistent winning includes guiding the Irish to 14 Sweet 16 appearances in the past 20 years, making Notre Dame one of just five teams nationally to do so.

McGraw's 28 20-win seasons ties her mentor at St. Joseph's, Jim Foster, for eighth in Division I history.

Over the past six seasons, only UConn (195) has won more games than Notre Dame's 187.

Under McGraw, Notre Dame has made 23 NCAA Championship appearances, including a current string of 21 consecutive NCAA tournament berths, marking the fifth-longest active run of consecutive appearances and seventh-longest streak at any time in NCAA tournament history. During this current streak (1996-2016), Notre Dame has won at least one NCAA postseason game 19 times.

Notre Dame's current stretch of 24 consecutive winning seasons, all under McGraw, is tied for the ninth-longest in NCAA history.

McGraw has led the Irish to eight regular season or tournament conference championships. Notre Dame is presently three-time defending champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Her lasting legacy of mentoring successful people along with merely successful players is reflected in having perfect NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) score in seven of the past nine years (2007-16). In that time, Notre Dame is one of four programs in the country to record a perfect GSR score and go on to play for the national title later that same season (something the Fighting Irish have now done four times, most recently in 2015).

