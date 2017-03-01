Multiple power outages reported across several counties

There are multiple reports of power outages in St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass Counties.

Midwest Energy is reporting over 6,000 customers are without power in Cass County, mostly Niles, Cassopolis, and Jones.

Indiana Michigan Power has reported as many as 4,757 customers are without power mostly located Cassopolis as well.

There have also been an additional 1,444 customers in the dark reported by NIPSCO.

Both companies have crews working to restore power.