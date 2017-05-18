Multiple Reports: Jason Heyward to play for South Bend Cubs Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is expected to be in uniform for the South Bend Cubs Thursday at Four Winds Field.

Heyward has currently been sidelined for the last week and a half with a knuckle injury and is likely to only be in South Bend for one game. He would be the second Cub to rehab in South Bend after Dexter Fowler played one game last season.

Heyward's absence has allowed former South Bend Cub Ian Happ to make his major league debut and do ti with a bang. Happ has already homered twice and is making a case to stay on the major league roster.

The South Bend Cubs take on the Lansing Lugnuts Thursday at 7 p.m. at Four Winds Field. Former Cub great Bill Buckner will be a special guest at the game signing autographs.