Muncie dog wins best of breed at Westminster

An Indiana dog won Best of Breed during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Padre, 3, won Best of Breed for Russell Terriers during the daytime competition. He went on to compete during the evening competition for the Terrier Group, but lost to the Norwich Terrier named Tanner.

Padre is owned by Dr. Alan Hargrave, Ball State's Associate Vice President of Student Affairs.