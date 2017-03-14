Murder charges filed in death of Kenyatta McCurry

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has filed formal charges against Gregory Antoine Jones in the murder of Kenyatta McCurry.

Jones faces one count of murder.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, South Bend Police were dispatched to a restaurant on S. Michigan Street.

Two good Samaritans had stopped to check on an 8-year-old girl who was walking down the street wearing just shorts and a t-shirt, carrying an infant in just a diaper, t-shirt and blanket, reports said.

The 8-year-old said her mother was dead and there was blood, reports said.

St. Joseph Police spoke with the girl who told officers where she lived. She said her father, Jones, said her mother was probably dead, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl then left the home.

Officers conducted a welfare check and found a deceased woman in the bedroom of the home. She was identified as Kenyatta McCurry.

The autopsy determined McCurry died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

No weapon was located at the home.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Jones had been in a relationship with McCurry and was the father of her infant.

Police conducted a forensic interview with the 8-year-old. She told police that morning she was home with her mom, her sibling and her aunt Amber. After Amber left the home, Jones called her mother into the bedroom, then Jones left the home, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl told police she went into the bedroom and saw her mom on the bed "bloody." She put a blanket on the infant and left to get help, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Amber told police she left the home around 8:25 a.m. She told police as she was preparing to leave, Jones entered the home with his key. She said she then left for work, leaving Jones, McCurry and the two children at the home, reports said.

Jones and his girlfriend showed up to the CMHU to find out what happened to McCurry.

At first Jones told police he wasn't at the home that day, but then admitted to going into the home to get $5,000 he had stashed in the bedroom, reports said.

He told police after he got the money he left the home.

Jones told police when he left Amber was still at the house and McCurry was fine. He said whoever did it must have known about his money and tried to get it, reports said.

Jones' girlfriend was also interviewed. She told police Jones had dropped her off at her home at 3:30 a.m. and she didn't hear from him again until approximately 8:45 a.m.

She said Jones came over and gave her $5,000 in cash and told her to tell police she had been with him all night, reports said.

His girlfriend gave police the $5,000 in her purse.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.