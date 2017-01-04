My Michiana to air South Bend Cubs games

The South Bend Cubs and WMYS have renewed their partnership for the 2017 season. WMYS, My Michiana, will air a minimum of 20 South Bend Cubs games.

My Michiana, WMYS, is the home for World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.



“We are happy to renew our TV partnership with My Michiana,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “With the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, the demand to watch the future stars of the organization is incredibly high. We want to thank Jeff Guy and his staff for making last year’s transition incredibly easy and look forward to another successful season.”



“There is such excitement around both franchises, the Chicago Cubs and the South Bend Cubs, now viewers can get those games as well as the Chicago White Sox all in one place on WMYS, My Michiana, Channel 69,” said Jeff Guy, General Manager of WBND, WCWW and WMYS stations. "I am so proud of our expanding partnership and that we can serve our viewers and baseball fans all season long.”

You can watch WMYS, My Michiana, over the air on Channel 69.1. If you have cable or satellite, you can find My Michiana on the following channels:

Comcast 15/HD 194

DISH Network 69

AT&T Uverse 69

Rochester Telephone Cable 53/HD 353

Mediacom 17/HD717