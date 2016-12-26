Names released in Kosciusko County fatal crash

The names of the people involved in the Christmas Day crash that claimed the lives of two people and injured three others have been released.

According to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department, Mickgomery Hisey, a 26-year-old man from Syracuse, Ind. was "drag racing" his 2015 Chrysler in the wrong lane when he struck an on-coming vehicle.

The on-coming vehicle was a 2016 Pontiac being driven by Stephen Conrad, a 67-year-old man from Syracuse, Ind.

Stephen Conrad was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital in serious condition. Both Stephen's son, 32-year-old Stephen Conrad II, and his wife, 61-year-old Kimberly Conrad, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner.

Hisey and his passenger, 23-year-old Brody Jordan of Syracuse, Ind., were both extricated from Hisey's vehicle and taken to the hospital. Hisey was listed in critical condition and Jordan was listed in serious condition.

The Kosciusko County Fatal Team is still investigating the crash.