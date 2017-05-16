ND Lacrosse doesn't view quarterfinal game against Denver as "unfinished business"

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

For the eighth consecutive season, the Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse team has made the quarterfinals.

But to advance to the Final Four, the Irish will have to get past the Denver Pioneers, a team in which no player on the current ND roster has beaten. One of those losses was a 10-9 controversial defeat earlier this season where the Pioneers scored at the buzzer, but coaches and players say this isn't about unfinished business.

"I don't need to remind the guys that we lost to them earlier in the year and I certainly don't need to say to them hey we want to win this weekend, so you know there's some unspoken obvious things there," Head Coach Kevin Corrigan said.

"We can lose to them a thousand times and the only game that really matters is the one coming up on Saturday so I don't know for me personally I don't think about it that much like that's a thing that you can motivate yourself or motivate your teammates that works but the only thing that matters during the sixty minutes on Saturday," Senior Defensman Garrett Epple said.

The Irish and Pioneers square off Saturday at 2:30 ET at Hofstra University, with the game airing on ESPNU.