New businesses boom in downtown South Bend on St. Patrick's Day

Downtown South Bend saw a boom in new businesses on one of the busiest days of the year.

Two new stores opened their doors Friday, and the owners say they’re thankful for the increase of customers thanks to the interest in St. Patrick’s Day festivities nearby.

There was quite a bit of foot traffic headed down Michigan Street for a good time.

“There’s already a line, we’ve got three great bands tonight and we’re excited because it’s actually St. Patrick’s Day,” said Kylie Carter, events coordinator for DTSB.

People decorated in green came out to show love for the Irish holiday.

“This is my day,” said Brian Metzger, a South Bend resident. “I just love being out here tonight.”

There was also a lot of love for an annual tent party for the city.

“You’ll see nothing like this in the whole area, maybe Chicago might have something like this, but it’s pretty special that we have something like this in our backyard,” said

A special spectacle in a city that’s constantly growing.

“It’s a really exciting and wonderfully prosperous time for South Bend,” said Josh Harry, Executive Director of the Music Village.

The Music Village is looking to prosper in its new location.

It's under renovation and management is still in the process of raising funds.

While the shop wont open officially for a couple of months, the owner wanted to give the community a preview of what's to come.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to come in hear some great music from our Music Village jammers, grab some beer from Brew Works and enjoy the festivities going on next door in the tent,” said Harry.

Down the street, Linden grill also opened its doors for the first time in its new location as well.

Alfonso Mack, the owner, says things have been smooth.

“We’re very pleased with where we are with the move and we’ll see what’s next,” said Mack.