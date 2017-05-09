New Carlisle man accused of stealing $150K from disabled brother in law

A New Carlisle man is accused of stealing $150,000 from his disabled brother-in-law who lives in a health care facility.

In May 2011, Dennis Sebasty, 68, took over his brother-in-law's finances, which included over $160,000 worth of Certificates of Deposits (CD).

On July 20, 2015, Sebasty cashed in a CD for $50,000 and deposited the money into his personal bank account.

On March 16, 2016, Sebasty cashed a CD worth $100,000 and deposited the money into his personal bank account.

The victim told police he did not give Sebasty permission to cash the CDs or deposit the proceeds into his personal bank account.

In January 2017, detectives spoke with Sebasty about the money. He told police he earned the money taking care of the victim.