New details expected on new Elkhart County juvenile detention center

We are expecting an announcement about a new juvenile detention center in Elkhart County.

Our reporting partners at the Elkhart Truth tell us those plans for a juvenile detention center could be announced Friday at the Elkhart County leadership summit.

Officials have told the truth that it will be a 24-bed unit built at the site of the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on County Road 26.

Law enforcement and county officials have been working on this for years as a replacement for the detention center in downtown Goshen. They want it to be closer to the jail and sheriffs department so that those agencies can better collaborate when a juvenile is taken in.

The details will be shaping over the coming months. We will be sure to keep you posted when we learn more.