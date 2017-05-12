Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

New details expected on new Elkhart County juvenile detention center

By: Brandon Pope Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 12, 2017 9:06 AM EST | Updated: May 12, 2017 8:36 AM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

We are expecting an announcement about a new juvenile detention center in Elkhart County. 

Our reporting partners at the Elkhart Truth tell us those plans for a juvenile detention center could be announced Friday at the Elkhart County leadership summit.

Officials have told the truth that it will be a 24-bed unit built at the site of the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on County Road 26. 

Law enforcement and county officials have been working on this for years as a replacement for the detention center in downtown Goshen. They want it to be closer to the jail and sheriffs department so that those agencies can better collaborate when a juvenile is taken in. 

The details will be shaping over the coming months. We will be sure to keep you posted when we learn more. 

Share this article:

Read More

Elkhart Grand Prix is coming to an end; a look at what has changed
Notre Dame Football: With 3 weeks until Temple, Irish are preaching laser focus
Half Ironman celebrates 15 years in Benton Harbor, offers athletes a second chance
Venezuelan President's son threatens to seize White House with rifles
Sign up for our newsletter!