New details on fatal pedestrian vs truck accident in Goshen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

47-year-old Brian Belote died at the intersection of Kercher Road and Century Drive in Goshen. Goshen Police told ABC57 he was in town on business.

Belote was from Hutchinson, Kansas and according to his Facebook page he ran a trucking and transportation company.

Minutes before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Goshen Police officers responded to a crash involving him and a truck. Belote was crossing the intersection when he was hit by a 1995 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Bruce Selner and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Goshen PD, Selner said he did not see the victim until seconds before striking him and therefore he couldn’t stop in time.

Although this investigation is ongoing, investigators believe it was an accident; still though they’re urging witnesses to come forward.

“The driver has been real cooperative with us so far and nothing about the crash leads us to believe at this point in the investigation that it’s criminal, but just having that person out there that can wrap things up and tie it together and make everything simple that’s what we like to see,” said Goshen PD Detective Ryan Adams.

There was some confusion on who the driver was. ABC57 was able to get in contact with Bruce Selner’s wife who helped straighten that out.

Originally her father was named as the driver, but it was her husband who was behind the wheel. She said her husband feels terrible about the accident.