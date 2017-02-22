New details released in 5-vehicle fatal accident at 933 & Darden Road

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released new details in the 5-vehicle fatal crash that happened Tuesday at the intersection of SR 933 and Darden Road.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in northern St. Joseph County.

According to investigators, a Berrien County Sheriff's deputy spotted a gold Chevy Trailblazer just 1.5 miles north of the border, which had been reported stolen.

He activated his overhead lights and siren in an attempt to stop the stolen SUV.

The SUV driver drove south and crossed into St. Joseph County, Indiana, ultimately crashing with a pickup truck, reports said.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Mike Horwarth, who works right by where the accident occurred, says he witnessed the aftermath.

"The way the pickup truck was ripped apart and the other vehicles, I mean, one right after another just looked like they ran into each other with nowhere to go," Horwarth said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 62-year-old Andre Northern, died in the crash.

The four occupants of the TrailBlazer were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two are in the ICU at Memorial Hospital, but are stable.

An autopsy was conducted on Northern. His cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The prosecutor's office says a decision regarding charges will be made on Thursday.