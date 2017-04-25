New details released in fatal stabbing; husband charged

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has charged 46-year-old Carl Gathright with the murder of his wife.

The Metro Homicide Unit says Argusta Gathright was stabbed multiple times at their home on Ashard Drive Sunday afternoon.

Argusta called 911 stating her husband had broken down the back door and entered the house, according to reports.

Dispatchers heard yelling in the background and Argusta said she had to hang up, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When police arrived, Argusta was lying on the sidewalk in front of her home being attended to by two neighbors. She did not have a pulse.

Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the autopsy revealed she died of sharp force trauma, reports said.

During the investigation, detectives learned Carl had been charged with strangulation and domestic battery against Argusta in September 2016.

Although Carl had been ordered to have no contact with her, Argusta went to court in January 2017 and asked for the court to lift the no contact order because they were working on their marriage.

That request was granted.

On the day of the stabbing, Argusta and her three youngest children were at the home. Carl had been locked out, but used a key to gain entry, reports said.

Argusta ran to her bedroom and locked the door. The children said Carl told them to go downstairs and he 'picked' the lock and entered the bedroom, reports said.

Their teenage son, who was worried about his mother, grabbed a key and unlocked the bedroom door. Carl pushed the teen to the ground and began striking both the teenager and Argusta, when she tried to intervene, police said.

Carl went to another room, so the teen and his mother ran out of the home.

Argusta collapsed on the ground, Carl came out side with a knife and began stabbing Argusta, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A neighbor's husband came outside with a firearm and held Carl at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police said the children recorded some of the incidents and the recordings confirmed the children's statements about what happened that day.

After he was taken into custody, Carl allegedly admitted he stabbed Argusta. He allegedly said he had enough of the abuse and disrespect by Argusta and the children.

Carl told police he did not know what he was thinking when he killed Argusta.

The detective who wrote the probable cause affidavit stated:

"While watching the video from the phone of the teen, I have learned what Carl Gathright was thinking. While watching the video, I can see the teen unlock the bedroom door. Thereafter, t the video depicts Carl Gathright as he yells at the teen and pushes him. Carl Gathright then picked up the phone and laid it on the kitchen counter. However, the phone is still recording. Moments later, you can hear Carl Gathright talking to his mother on his own phone (while in the kitchen). Carl Gathright can be heard saying that he was going to kill Argusta Gathright and then kill her teenage son. The video then records more yelling and screaming, until officers arrive."

Carl will be arraigned on Wednesday.