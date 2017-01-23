New Elkhart business looking to improve the city

Back in September, ABC57News told you some were nervous after the K-mart in North Pointe Plaza shuttered, but redevelopment teams were hopeful. Now four months later a new business is setting up shop.

The Director of Communication for the County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Terry Mark says BLT Family Entertainment Center will be great for the families here in Elkhart and for those just traveling down the toll road.

“The whole North side of Elkhart has been enjoying a lot of growth thank to the strong economy. Elkhart Exit 92 is the premiere stop on the toll road for travelers,” said Mark.

BLT Family Entertainment Center is set to open February 1st and owner Michael Barden says it’s long overdue. “There’s nothing to do in Elkhart. Many people in Elkhart have to go to Grape Road. This is a way of keeping people of Elkhart in Elkhart.”

Barden has been planning this for three years. His center will have laser tag, miniature golf and safe archery.

“It’s really made for the whole family to come and have fun,” said Barden.

And it could help boost traffic in that area. Something city leaders are even more excited about.

“For travelers who are looking for yet another activity i think this gives them a strong option,” said Mark.

Barden says this entertainment center is going to be open seven days a week. Prices will be posted soon, but as of construction and placement inside is in the works.