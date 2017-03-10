New head of EPA contradicts agency's stance on global warming

The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, is making waves with comments that contradict the agency's stance on global warming.

The EPA says that emissions caused by human activities increased 35% in just 10 years.

But in an interview Thursday, Pruitt came out and questioned the effects humans have on global warming.

He said he does not believe that carbon dioxide emissions are to blame for climate change, something that contradicts what the EPA has been saying for years.

This isn't the first time Pruitt has been at odds with the agency.

While serving as the Attorney General of Oklahoma, he repeatedly sued the EPA. He disapproved of their efforts to regulate smog and other forms of pollution.

Pruitt has not shied away from his views on the agency's environmental efforts.

But during his confirmation hearing, Pruitt told senators, "science tells the climate is changing and human activity in some matter impacts that change."

It's a statement that drastically differs from Thursday's comments.

Many agency employees are unhappy with the new administration's plans.

One man, even resigning after more than 20 years of service, because of the concerns with the future of the agency.