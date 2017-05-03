New incubator welcomes startups in Mishawaka

The “Princess City” has a new space for innovation.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood touted the opportunities for startups Tuesday at a ribbon cutting for the new 101 Business Building.

It’s an entrepreneurial hub aimed at attracting more small businesses to the area.

The building used to be a bank that once financed futures.

It’s now an incubator that cultivates them.

“It’s kind of come full circle back to helping small businesses, helping entrepreneurs, helping people achieve their dreams,” said Mayor Wood.

The founder gave the community a tour inside this new space.

He explained his hope is to connect different folks, establish coworker-ship and encourage collaboration.

“We want to help them get to where they want to be and take their energy, have that bring their energy here and work with other people to help develop their ideas,” said founder Dr. Roger Pecina.

It’s similar to Silicon Valley but much smaller and in St. Joe County.

The building is offering shared spaces for startups to conduct business and open doors for entrepreneurs to make new networks.

“I think it gives them the opportunity to sit down and speak with people who’ve been in the business world for 30 or 40 years,” said Pecina.

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for young up-and-comers as well.

Although still in high school, folks at the center donated the space to students in the St. Joe CEO program.

“It’s really left an imprint on me that I want to give back to my city, I think, having this space donated to us is a phenomenal donation and I really appreciate it,” said Drew Lord, a Penn High School student

The mayor says that’s the goal.

He wants to keep young talent here in the city that raised them.

“All things are possible in Mishawaka and this is a great example,” said Mayor Wood.

Membership to use this space is about $285 dollars a year or $25 for a month-to-month plan.