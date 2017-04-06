New information about deadly police-involved shooting in Goshen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We now know the name of the innocent bystander who was shot at the end of a police chase in Goshen on Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the victim’s name is Fernando Cuevas.

Authorities say he is a 68-year-old man from Goshen who was in the parking lot of Double D’s on Lincolnway East when police began shooting at an armed suspect.

The bar’s owner said Cuevas would stop by each morning to collect empty bottles and cans.

According to police, Cuevas was shot in the back of his shoulder.

He’s in stable condition at a Fort Wayne hospital.

It’s not yet known who shot him.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led the suspect to attempt to carjack several people at a nearby gas station Wednesday morning, before leading police on a chase that ended with shots fired outside Double D’s.

We’ve also learned three Goshen Police officers were involved in the shooting.

Following protocol, they’ve been placed on paid leave while state police continue to investigate.

Their names will be released Friday afternoon.

The suspect’s name will be release once his family is informed.