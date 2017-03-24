New information on sexual misconduct settlement involving SBCSC employee

The victim in a sexual misconduct case with a former South Bend Community School Corporation employee, dating back to 2010, has been awarded a total of $1.4 million.

According to court documents, the former employee, 35-year-old Stephen Rokop, was convicted of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

That conviction led to a civil case that was settled with the victim.

Documents say she was awarded a lump sum of $1,150,000 in the fall and will receive monthly payments of $635 until September 1, 2036 and one last lump sum of $250,000 the following month.

Rokop will remain on the sex offender registry until 2023, as stated in the settlement.

The school district “denies SBCSC or any of its employees have violated any law or regulation with respect to the disputed actions and statements.”