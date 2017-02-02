New location for Washington Park parking sticker distribution

You will no longer be able to purchase a parking pass for Washington Park at the City Clerk’s Office because the 2017 passes will be issued at a new location.

The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department says this year’s stickers will be issued at the North Point Pavilion in the park.

To purchase a sticker pass, visit the pavilion Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Saturday 9 a.m. to noon beginning May 6th.

In order to be eligible for the parking pass, a current vehicle registration must be provided.

According to the city, if you own property in the city but live outside of city limits, a utility or tax bill with an address matching the vehicle registration will result in the sticker’s fee to be waived.

Current fees are:

• Free for Civil City residents

• $25 for La Porte County residents

• $40 for Indiana residents

• $23 for senior membership with a current membership card

• $100 for Out of state visitors