New location for Washington Park parking sticker distribution

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Feb 2, 2017 6:27 PM EST

You will no longer be able to purchase a parking pass for Washington Park at the City Clerk’s Office because the 2017 passes will be issued at a new location.

The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department says this year’s stickers will be issued at the North Point Pavilion in the park. 

To purchase a sticker pass, visit the pavilion Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Saturday 9 a.m. to noon beginning May 6th. 

In order to be eligible for the parking pass, a current vehicle registration must be provided.

According to the city, if you own property in the city but live outside of city limits, a utility or tax bill with an address matching the vehicle registration will result in the sticker’s fee to be waived. 

Current fees are:
• Free for Civil City residents
• $25 for La Porte County residents
• $40 for Indiana residents
• $23 for senior membership with a current membership card
• $100 for Out of state visitors

