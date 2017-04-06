New Mishawaka addiction clinic offers comprehensive care

A new addiction clinic in Mishawaka is offering a place for addicts to feel at home while they get back to feeling like themselves. The owner gave ABC 57 the exclusive tour.

The clinic is called AHI Medical Addictions Clinic.

AHI stands for Apnea Hypopnea Index, which measures pauses in breathing.

The doctor who owns the clinic says opiate addicts overdose and die, because they take too many pauses.

The fish is for luck in Chinese culture, so they’re hoping it’ll help them make a difference in Mishawaka.

“The big population of addicts are dying. They’re dying in our neighborhoods. They’re dying in our schools. They are our family. They are our friends,” said AHI owner, Dr. Emma Wang.

“We need to start giving back, and what better way to do that than to create an environment where people can come and say you know I have a problem, I need help,” she said.

That’s what Dr. Emma Wang created with AHI.

It opened up on Lincolnway East in Mishawaka on Monday.

AHI stresses that once you walk through their door, there is no judgment.

“Addicts have an added layer of confidentiality. They get that from federal protection,” said Dr. Wang.

That can make it difficult for doctors to effectively coordinate care.

“If they don’t have counseling on site, they would have to refer that patient out to a counseling service, and then all of a sudden you have that barrier, that confidentiality barrier where you’re no longer able to fully access the information,” said Dr. Wang.

AHI eliminates that barrier by providing medical and counseling services on site.

“They really need not only the medical aspect of it in terms of medication and healthcare, but the counseling aspect of it, to have that long-term sobriety…and, so the idea is we share the medical record. We share the patient, and so…I will know the issues that are going on in that person’s life,” she said.

With her homemade artwork, re-purposed pieces, and wall of inspiration, Dr. Wang hopes to create a home for addicts where they can finally get better.

“Just trying to reach out to the people and say, it’s okay. Whatever it is, we can help you. Let’s try. Let’s do it together,” she said.

The Mishawaka Police Department says that since January 1, 2017, they’ve been dispatched to 48 overdose calls, not necessarily fatal, but that’s almost four a week in Mishawaka alone.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the clinic to set up an appointment at (574) 252-7233.