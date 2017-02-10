New prescription drug drop box installed at sheriff's office

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office now has a prescription pill drop box near the front desk. This part of the building is open to the public 24 hours a day.

The drop box is a used mailbox donated by the United States Postal Service.

Jon Brandy from Rolling Prairie painted the box to match the color scheme as the county's marked squad cars and his son Jon installed a new lock mechanism to make the box secure.

“We encourage our residents to be dutiful about discarding unused or expired medications, stated Sheriff John Boyd, “oftentimes access to prescription narcotics can lead to drug additions or worse. Both the La Porte and Michigan City police departments have medication drop boxes available and we always encourage their use.”

There are many other locations throughout Michiana where you can drop off medication.

Click here for a list of the locations in Indiana and click here for a list of locations in Michigan.