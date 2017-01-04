New restaurant opening near downtown South Bend

A new restaurant is soon to open near Downtown South Bend. The Yellow Cat Cafe will open on Colfax Avenue this month, although the owner, Stacey Wilson, says a specific date has not been set yet.

The building was formerly occupied by several different names including Cedar House Restaurant and Dixie Restaurant.

Wilson also owns the Lincolnway Café in Mishawaka. She says many of the customers who visit that restaurant stop regularly and she is hoping South Bend locals will warm up to the Yellow Cat Café in the same way. Given the area and the fact she is a South Bend native, Wilson says she doesn’t think this will be an issue.

She also says she is confident the restaurant will see its success this time around due to “time and place” with the many changes happening around South Bend.

Multiple employees, including Wilson, were at the restaurant Wednesday implementing last minute fixes.

There is still no exact date for when the restaurant will open, but Wilson says it will be very soon.

The Yellow Cat Café will have the same menu as her other restaurant with the focus being on breakfast and lunch.