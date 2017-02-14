New Ronald McDonald House prepares to open in South Bend

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana will cut the ribbon on the new Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The new house marks a major expansion for the charity -- going from 1,500 square feet to just over 15,000 square feet. They will now be able to provide overnight accommodations for to 20 families, instead of just three.

The new house came with a price tag of $2.9 million, and was made possible by many generous donors. Whirlpool Corporation, headquarted in Benton Harbor, donated all major appliances. Tempurpedic donated 40 queen mattresses. They were just two of many corporate donors who helped stock the house.

You can check out the new house in person Saturday February 18 during an open house. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new house is located in the Skyway Plaza Building at Memorial Hospital (610 N Michigan St - 3rd floor).

The Ronald McDonald House relies on year-round donations to help maintain operations. If you would like to donate click here.

In addition to monetary donations, they rely on donations of food and other household items throughout the year. For more information on how you can help click here.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a hot meal for dinner 365 days a year. If you or your organization would like to donate or help prepare a meal, click here.

The house is staffed with volunteers 365 days a year. If you are interested in donating your time click here.