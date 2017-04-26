New VA clinic to be discussed at Town Hall

Issues facing local military veterans take center stage Wednesday, in a town hall hosted by the VA.

Northern Indiana VA officials say they want to hear directly from veterans in the area on how they can better serve them.

The discussion takes on a lot of significance with the new St. Joseph County VA clinic in development. Construction is on track for a September 15 opening.

With that new clinic comes employment opportunities for veterans. VA officials will be on hand to discuss those openings in detail. They will also talk about the new features of the clinic, like pharmacy, laboratory and X-Ray capabilities.

Specific questions about care and benefits will also be addressed.

"We always learn things we don't know," said Michael Hershman, director of VANIHCS. "These tend to be open discussions with veterans. And I think it's a learning experience for us as much as the veterans."

It's one of four town halls being hosted this year. It's happening Wednesday at 5pm in room 305 of the public library.