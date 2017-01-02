New Year's Eve Mishawaka fire still under investigation

Moments before the ball dropped, a Mishawaka building caught fire. Investigators are looking into the cause of the New Year's Eve night incident.

It's an abandoned auto sales shop, on a busy stretch of McKinley Avenue, that's lined with other car shops.

Now, this one looks a little different.

Scorched siding and water damage cover the old building. And it was a nasty surprise for other businesses owners to wake up to.

Jeff Krieg is a Model Technician at Cars 2 You, just across the street. He can see the damage from inside his workplace.

"I was trying to figure out what happened over there," he says.

The owners told ABC57 off-camera, that they didn't even know there was a fire on their property, until late Monday morning. They said the call came in at 11:50 Saturday evening, and crews didn't clear from the scene until close to 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

And now, they want answers.

The building has sat empty for quite some time, and it hasn't been rented in awhile.

And it'll stay empty, until the mess and smoke, can be cleared.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.