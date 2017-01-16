Newborn's death under investigation

The County Metro Homicide Unit began a preliminary investigation Monday morning after the death of a newborn.

South Bend Police were called to a local hospital around 7 a.m. Monday in reference to a deceased infant.

The death occurred at a home in the 2900 block of Rue Renoir Street in South Bend, police said.

The infant was taken to the hospital by a member of the family.

The coroner's office and the County Metro Homicide Unit were contacted per protocol.

The CMHU has talked to several people as part of their investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo.