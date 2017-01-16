Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Newborn's death under investigation

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 16, 2017 5:21 PM EST

The County Metro Homicide Unit began a preliminary investigation Monday morning after the death of a newborn.

South Bend Police were called to a local hospital around 7 a.m. Monday in reference to a deceased infant.

The death occurred at a home in the 2900 block of Rue Renoir Street in South Bend, police said.

The infant was taken to the hospital by a member of the family.

The coroner's office and the County Metro Homicide Unit were contacted per protocol.

The CMHU has talked to several people as part of their investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo.

Share this article:

Read More

Local student wins international contest
Justin Bieber banned from playing Beijing
Low-key grocery store tackles downtown Mishawaka food desert
Elkhart reverend asked to terminate his position
Sign up for our newsletter!