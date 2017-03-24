Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Niles man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 24, 2017 7:58 PM EST
NILES, Mich. -

A man was arrested for drug-related charges by officers with the Niles Police Department Thursday evening. 

Officers say at approximately 8 p.m., a search warrant was carried out at a residence on the 700 block of Cass Street on suspicion that crystal meth was being distributed at the home. 

During the search, law enforcement reportedly discovered about 14 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana wax, and “drug trafficking evidence.” Officers say the street value of the meth was over $2,000. 

A loaded .45 caliber handgun and $1,000 in cash were found inside the home as well. 

According to NPD, 47-year-old Brian Hollingsworth was arrested for the accused crimes:
•    Possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine
•    Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
•    Maintaining a drug house 
•    Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony 
•    Felon in possession of a firearm

Hollingsworth was lodged at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and arraigned with bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. 

