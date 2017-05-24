Niles man arrested on slew of drug charges

A Niles man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on multiple counts of drug-related charges.

Niles Police say during an investigation of narcotics trafficking, an undercover officer bought heroin from a man later identified as 29-year-old Daqone Williams.

A search warrant executed at Williams’ residence on the 2000 block of Old U.S. 31.

Upon the search police report finding five grams of heroin, 98 grams of crack cocaine, and 10 grams of marijuana.

Officers estimate the street value of the drugs to be approximately $8,000.

He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a drug house.

Williams was arraigned and is being held on a $20,000 bond.