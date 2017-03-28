Niles native chasing big-league dream at Cubs Spring Training

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cubs Spring Training is a dream come true for die hard fans who have made the pilgrimage to Mesa, Arizona to watch their favorite players up close and personal.

But Spring Training is also a big deal for many minor-league players working their way up.

ABC 57's Allison Hayes spoke with one such player, David Garner of Niles, who is trying to make his big-league dream a reality.