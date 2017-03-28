Niles native chasing big-league dream at Cubs Spring Training
Posted: Mar 28, 2017 2:29 AM EST | Updated: Mar 28, 2017 1:36 AM EST
Cubs Spring Training is a dream come true for die hard fans who have made the pilgrimage to Mesa, Arizona to watch their favorite players up close and personal.
But Spring Training is also a big deal for many minor-league players working their way up.
ABC 57's Allison Hayes spoke with one such player, David Garner of Niles, who is trying to make his big-league dream a reality.