Niles native chasing big-league dream at Cubs Spring Training

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Mar 28, 2017 2:29 AM EST | Updated: Mar 28, 2017 1:36 AM EST

Cubs Spring Training is a dream come true for die hard fans who have made the pilgrimage to Mesa, Arizona to watch their favorite players up close and personal. 

But Spring Training is also a big deal for many minor-league players working their way up.

ABC 57's Allison Hayes spoke with one such player, David Garner of Niles, who is trying to make his big-league dream a reality. 

