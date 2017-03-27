No charges to be filed in River Park shooting death

After convening the week of March 20, 2017 in St. Joseph County, a Grand Jury returned a "No Bill", meaning no charges will be filed in the 2016 shooting death of Curdin Gizewski.

Gizewski was killed on December 11, 2016 in the 1300 block of South 31st Street. He was found dead in a home with a gunshot wound.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit investigated the incident. Their investigation revealed Gizewski and James Griffin had been involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in Gizewski being shot to death.

Griffin was taken into custody in December of 2016 on a preliminary suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

After further investigation, detectives learned there were previous violent incidents between Gizewski and Griffin.

Because of this information, Prosecutor Ken Cotter requested the Grand Jury to determine whether criminal charges would be appropriate. Griffin was released from jail pending the results of the Grand Jury.

No further information from the Grand Jury proceedings is available, as it is a crime in Indiana to release any grand jury proceedings.