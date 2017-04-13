Non-profit starts movement to mandate Carbon Monoxide detectors in Indiana

One non-profit's movement to mandate Carbon Monoxide detectors in Indiana is picking up steam.

The Lindsey O'Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation started the movement with an amendment for La Porte. Now a St. Joseph County businessman is joining in by paying it forward. Toni Hutti, CEO of Executive Forums -Northern Indiana, says he wants to help save lives by starting with leaders in the community.

He and the head of the Wishing Tree Foundation say that they started the grassroots movement to lead the charge, because Indiana is one of only four states that has no laws requiring Carbon Monoxide detectors.

After the incident at the hotel in Niles, people in Michiana say that without the detectors, the silent killer will strike again. So until there is a law in the state, they say they will continue to raise awareness.

Thursday, Hutti gifted a CO detector to Nate Zolman, President of Zolman Tire and Auto Care, in hopes that he will pass it along to someone else.

State lawmakers will be voting on La Porte City's amendment to mandate Carbon Monoxide detectors in new residential buildings next month.