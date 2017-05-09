North Side Middle School student hit by car

A North Side Middle School student was hit by a car in the area of East Bristol and Garden streets Tuesday morning around 7:15.

Elkhart Police said a vehicle was traveling west on East Bristol and stuck a 13-year-old male who was crossing the street.

The teen suffered a broken ankle in the accident.

Elkhart Community Schools issued the following statement:

We are aware of an unfortunate accident in which a car struck and injured a North Side Middle School student this morning. We were notified that the student suffered a non-life threatening injury and is being treated. Please keep this young person and family in your thoughts.