Note Dame football player arrested in South Bend

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Aug 20, 2016 5:55 AM EST | Updated: Aug 20, 2016 10:58 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

Notre Dame senior cornerback Devin Butler was arrested early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to The Linebacker Lounge on South Bend Avenue in South Bend for reports of an unwanted person.

Police arrived on scene shortly after midnight. Butler became aggressive toward police, despite not being the unwanted person for whom the police were dispatched.

Butler began to fight with police and was arrested for the felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, and the misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

