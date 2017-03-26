Notre Dame falls short of Final Four, drops heartbreaker to Stanford

A heartbreaker in Kentucky.

For the second straight year, the Notre Dame Women's Basketball team was bounced by the Stanford Cardinal.

The Irish were up by 14 points at the half, and as many as 16 points in the second half, before the Cardinal rallied to shock Notre Dame 76-75 to reach it's first Final Four since 2014.

Alanna Smith's jumper with 23 seconds proved to be the difference maker, as the Cardinal ended Notre Dame's 17-game winning streak.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 25 points, 21 of those coming in the first half.

Marina Mabrey had 20 points for the Irish.

Notre Dame finishes the season with a record of 33-4.