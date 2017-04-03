Notre Dame Hockey anxious to play in Frozen Four

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Eight days ago, Notre Dame Hockey celebrated a 3-2 overtime win in the regional final against UMass-Lowell, sending them to the Frozen Four in Chicago, but with still three days to go until puck drop, Irish players are ready to go.

"The guys are getting a little anxious getting ready to go...obviously having a little bit of a break. I think it's helped us get our feet back on the ground too obviously...the way that we wanted the guys are kinda back to business so the breaks' been good for us, it's good to get a little rest," Junior Goaltender Cal Peterson said Monday.

Head Coach Jeff Jackson said the long layoff can actually benefit his team given how much emotion went into their wins against UMass-Lowell and Minnesota.

"After the game, I told our guys we have to get back on the saddle. the fact that we do have a bigger junior class helps. we still have a fairly even team. I'm hoping that they put it back together. I hope the additional time gave them time to calm down from the excitement of being there," Jackson said.

