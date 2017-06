Notre Dame Hockey headed to the Frozen Four

The Notre Dame Hockey team is coming off a big win, Sunday, and looking ahead to the Frozen Four.

The Fighting Irish defeated U-Mass Lowell 3-2 in overtime to advance to the finals for the third time in program history.

The team will next take on Denver Thursday April 6 at the United Center in Chicago.